Belfast’s summertime music festival, Live at Botanic Gardens, kicks off tonight (May 26) with a performance from all-girl chart-bothering pop group the Sugababes in what will be the first of six headline shows.

Thousands of music fans are expected to attend the festival which will culminate with a show featuring former X-Factor favourite Olly Murs on June 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US country music artist Kip Moore will perform tomorrow (May 27), The Classical will take to the stage on June 3, British rapper Aitch will perform on June 8, and Irish rock outfit The Frames will entertain fans on June 9.

Olly Murs will perform at the culmination of the Live at Botanic Gardens music festival on June 10. The line-up begins tonight (May 26) with a performance by all-girl chart-bothering pop group the Sugababes

Most Popular

The park gates will open on the night of each performance at 6.30pm, with the exception of Saturday June 3 when the park will open at 4pm ahead of The Frames’ performance.

Entry to the venue is permitted via the following entrances to Botanic Gardens: Main Gate on University Road (between Queen’s University and the Ulster Museum) where sales and ticket collection is also situated, and there will be a further entrance point at the gates situated beside Queen’s McClay Library, which is also wheelchair accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bars on site will only accept card payments and once a patron has exited the venue, re-entry is not possible.

Standing tickets (available via Ticketmaster.ie) are the only kind on sale and there is no provision for seating at any event.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a person over the age of 18.

Those attending are asked to refrain from bringing any fold-up seating, inflatables, or any form of temporary seating as you will not be allowed enter the venue with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As traffic and parking delays are inevitable, festival-goers should allow for plenty of time to get to the venue, and patrons are strongly advised to use public transport or car pool.

The venue is well served by public transport – bus and rail services will bring you to within less of a five-minute walk from the venue (visit www.translink.co.uk).