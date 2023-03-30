News you can trust since 1737
Americana-inspired Lukas Nelson & POTR to play Ulster Hall in June

Band will play the historic venue on June 22, with tickets now available

By Joanne Savage
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read

One of the finest, in-demand rock ‘n’ roll ensembles working today, Lukas Nelson & POTR are bringing their powerful, joyous live show to Belfast’s Ulster Hall on June 22 with tickets now available via Ticketmaster.

The live show promises well-known POTR hits alongside new favourites, with a recent review proclaiming “[their] set was nothing short of inspired”.

Fresh off the band’s enormous success with 2019’s Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), in 2021 their widely acclaimed studio album, A Few Stars Apart — with standout singles “Perennial Bloom (Back To You)” and “Wildest Dreams” — once again catapulted POTR to Number One on the Americana Albums charts for seven non-consecutive weeks.

Lukas Nelson & POTR will perform at Belfast's Ulster Hall on June 22 with tickets now available both via Ticketmaster and the Ulster Hall box office
    Declared “His best album, yet” by Rolling Stone, A Few Stars Apart is Lukas Nelson’s testament to finding a human connection: between close family and friends, as well as one’s own heart: “The game, for me, is to find a unique way of expressing something that we all feel,” says Nelson. “In spite of being influenced by so many different types of music and

    musicians, country music, in particular, seems to pull the strongest. Country songs can really get you in the gut, you know? And the simplicity on the surface, with the underlying complexity, fascinates me.”

    Lukas Nelson & POTR have wowed audiences and won fans with their fiery stage performances and singular sound, which smoothly straddles rock and roll, country, soul, folk and R&B. Since their debut over a decade ago, the band have toured relentlessly, playing countless sold-out one-night shows and festivals around the world.

