Creator, writer and producer of Everybody Loves Raymond, and Netflix food and travel lover Phil Rosenthal is bringing his live tour: An Evening with Phil Rosenthal tour to the Ulster Hall, Belfast on January 31, 2023. He’ll be talking about his travels, the food along the way, the new Somebody Feed Phil The Book (available at each venue), with a special guest at each show.

Tickets for the show are on sale from Friday at 10am via www.ulsterhall.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Rosenthal is the award-winning creator, executive producer, writer, and host of “Somebody Feel Phil,” Netflix’s most popular food and travel show, which recently premiered its fifth season in May 2022. This Emmy-nominated unscripted documentary series, which combines his love of food and travel with his unique brand of humour, has enjoyed over 24 million viewers in 190 countries, and has become must-see TV for foodies, restaurateurs, travelers, and armchair enthusiasts all over the world. Rosenthal recently won a 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Award for “Best Travel/Adventure Show,” and he also garnered a 2022 James Beard Award nomination for “Visual Media—Long Form.” Season 6 of this hit series is set to launch Fall 2022.

Phil Rosenthral is set to perform at Belfast's Ulster Hall this month

Most Popular

Rosenthal has expanded his love of humour, food, and human connection by launching his first podcast “Naked Lunch,” in May 2022, which is live on Stitcher, SiriusXM’s mobile app, Pandora, and all major podcast listening platforms.