Ards International Guitar Festival is back

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Mark Brooks launches the 2022 Ards International Guitar Festival with musicians Paddy Anderson and Sam Davidson and Festival Director, Emily Crawford

Guitar fans will be delighted with the eclectic programme of guitar-inspired gigs, guitar clinics, a film screening and a stunning photography exhibition by Stuart Bailie. Established 26 years ago, the festival organised by Ards and North Down Borough Council celebrates the world’s most popular instrument, bringing together some of the best guitarists from around Ireland and the UK.

One of the highlights of this year’s programme is Jon Gomm, the UK based guitarist who combines jaw-dropping guitar playing skills and artistic soul to craft instrumental compositions that reflect ambient and progressive music that transcends global cultures. The festival is delighted to also welcome Carlow-born virtuoso Shane Hennessy back to this year’s line-up. Shane who is supporting Jon Gomm at his Queen’s Hall gig on Saturday April 9, is known for high energy and variety at his live shows.

Sam Davidson’s Taste take to the stage in The Ivy Bar on Saturday April 9 and Flamenco guitar fans are in for a treat when Paddy Anderson, one of only a handful of professional flamenco guitarists in Ireland and the UK performs at Ards Arts Centre on Sunday April 10. In this brand-new show, he invites us to experience the full range of colours and emotions of the solo flamenco guitar.

Thin Lizzy fans will love the Classic Band Brunch Wild Eyed Boys – The Thin Lizzy Story presented by Ralph McLean. Take a fascinating stroll through the history of one of the most celebrated bands of all time, featuring seldom-seen clips, some rarities and Ralph’s usual mix of musical insight and backstage gossip. Ards Arts Centre, Sunday April 10.

Little guitar enthusiasts can look forward to Kyle Riley’s ‘No Height Restriction Tour’ event in Ards Arts Centre on Saturday April 9. Featuring songs from his new album of original children’s music, with some traditional kids’ tunes and even some pop music thrown in, this live show will have the whole family singing and stomping.

This year’s Weekend Winddown with The Unholy Gospel Band, with singer Cormac Neeeson, will finish the festival off in style at The Ivy Bar on Sunday April 10.