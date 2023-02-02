The iconic reality, and almost always controversial, series Big Brother, which has brought so many to meteoric levels of fame and questionable music releases, will be returning to screens in 2023 on ITV2/ITVX.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over when applying.

A spokesperson said: "Big Brother is returning to screens this year with a brand new series on ITV/ITX.

Big Brother is back and is production company are asking some of Belfast's most entertaining people to apply

"We’re looking for Belfast's most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life to apply.”

Do you fancy becoming national conversation fodder for the fun of five minutes of fame?

For a chance of winning an incredible amount of money in the iconic BB house, you can apply here: www.bigbrother.com.