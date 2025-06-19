The RAF's aerobatics team, the Red Arrows, take to the skies on Saturday for their only visit to Northern Ireland this year. Image: Cpl Phil Dye/MoD.

Thousands are to line the streets of a Co Down town on Saturday (21st) to celebrate the brave men and women of our army, navy and air force.

This year’s Armed Forces Day events take place in Newtownards, boasting a military parade through the town centre as well as stunning performances in the skies from the RAF’s famous daring ace pilots the Red Arrows in their only visit to Northern Ireland this year, plus its parachute display team the Falcons.

And this year’s events mark a very special occasion for one Northern Irish outfit, the RAF’s 502 (Ulster) Squadron, as it’s exactly 100 years since it was created as the very first Reserve unit in the Royal Air Force.

Headquartered at Ards Airfield on the shore of Strangford Lough just outside Newtownards itself, the day’s action-packed thrills include a “military village” with vehicles on display, interactive exhibits, food stalls, live brass and military band music, STEM tents featuring exciting demonstrations and entertainment, and a Bake Off-style four-way omelette competition between the army, navy, air force, and Ards and North Down mayor Gillian McCollum.

A military parade through the heart of Newtownards, similar to this one, kicks of Armed Forces Day in Northern Ireland on Saturday morning (21st).

Kicking off at 10.30am, the day starts with more than 400 armed forces personnel parading through the heart of Newtownards, starting at the town’s war memorial in Court Square before heading out to the airfield on Portaferry Road.

Eager to join in, local officials have supplied businesses in the area with bunting and flags that will be available to families, allowing people thronging the streets to show their appreciation for our brave men and women – whether veteran, on active service, or cadet.

Things begin on the airfield at 11.30am; hosted by UTV’s Paul Clarke, the event will include a drumhead service, followed by a gun salute from 206 (Ulster) Battery. At noon the Falcons drop in, the parachute display team showing their stuff in the sky before delivering the official Armed Forces Day flag.

The Red Arrows jet in at 2.15pm for a 23-minute performance, with RAF officials tipping the News Letter that they’re keeping some fresh routines under their wings they’ll be eager to show off.

The RAF Falcons parachute display team will be dropping in to hand the Armed Forces Day flag over to Air Marshall Sean Reynolds. Photo: Cpl Laura Wing/RAF

The military displays conclude at 3.30pm with a Beating Retreat pageant, and events at the airfield shut up shop at 5pm.

The RAF’s top man in Northern Ireland, Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, said he’s delighted to welcome aerobatic team the Red Arrows for what he’s sure will be a thrilling display over the lough.

“The ‘Reds’ will be accompanied by the RAF Falcons parachute display team at what is promising to be a fantastic day out at Newtownards, with special thanks to our hosts at Ards and North Down Borough Council,” he added.

Wing Commander Jacqs Rankin, head of RAF engagement, said local officers are thrilled to have the Red Arrows come to thrill crowds at Northern Ireland’s big Armed Forces Day celebrations, adding that she hopes some of the youngsters watching in awe will be inspired to take to the skies themselves.

Rory Pearson gets a preview of military vehicles on display at Ards Airfield for Armed Forces Day. Pic: Ian Pedlow Photography/ANDBC

“Those watching can expect a spectacular performance that will be entertaining and sure to inspire the next generation of aviators – and spark an interest in pursuing a career in the armed forces,” she said.

"It will be the Reds’ first and only visit to Northern Ireland this year, and will showcase a different design from their appearance in Newtownabbey during the last Armed Forces Day. It is 23 minutes of pure enjoyment, with the final spectacle combining all nine aircraft in the ‘palm split’ with opposition barrel rolls.

"They will be joined by the RAF Falcon parachute display team with their exciting free-fall display, including advanced manoeuvres falling at speeds up to 120mph, and their famous ‘hybrid’ display, which includes the Heart and Crisscross Carousel. They’ll captivate all spectators before landing and handing over the Armed Forces Day flag [to Air Marshal Reynolds].”

“All RAF personnel will be wearing their uniform with pride on the day and are looking forward to showcasing our many capabilities; the day also serves to highlight the armed forces’ contribution to society, the economy and the prosperity of Northern Ireland.”

At the launch of Armed Forces Day 2025 in Ards Airfield are Commander Thomas Wardley, senior naval officer in Northern Ireland, Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Thomas from Joint Military Command (NI) and RAF Wing Commander Jacqueline Rankin, RAF. Image: Ian Pedlow

Away from the main celebrations, seaside defence battery Grey Point Fort around 15 minutes drive from Newtownards is also reopening for the day – the first time it will be available for the public to tour in several years.