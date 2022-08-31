Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist from the Welsh region of Blaneau Gwent has created a stunning, almost pop-art style portrait of Princess Diana on the 25th anniversary of her death, rather unusually made out of candles.

Nathan Wyburn, 30, from Ebbw Vale, created the piece in memory of the ‘People’s Princess’ who died tragically in a car accident in Paris in 1997, shocking the nation.

The striking piece sees Nathan light the candles, revealing a portrait of Diana smiling directly into the camera.

Detail of artwork by Nathan Wyburn of Princess Diana



He then blows out the candles, letting the portrait fade out to symbolise her untimely demise.

The song in the background of the video the artist uploaded to social media is the revised version of Elton John’s ‘Candle in the Wind’, known as ‘Goodbye England’s Rose’ which sold 33 million copies on its release such was the tsunami of national grief after the Princess’s untimely death.

Speaking about the piece to a Welsh news outlet online, Nathan said: “The portrait was extremely emotional to make, it went from just a pretty painting to something of quite a magical feeling when lighting the candles. I found the most emotive part, when the last candle stands still in the video and goes out.

“Reflecting the Elton John lyrics ‘your candle burned out long before, your legend ever will.’”

Wyburn's candle-made portrait of the Princess as he blows out the candles to the music of Elton John's 'Goodbye England's Rose' in the video uploaded to social media

Nathan often creates portraits of celebrities out of objects, and recently created a portrait of Britney Spears made entirely out of ballerina slippers.

Princess Diana died from injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, alongside her partner Dodi Fayed and the driver of the car, Henri Paul.