Queen’s University Belfast has awarded Nisha Tandon, founder and chief executive of ArtsEkta, an honorary doctorate for services to the minority ethnic demographic in Northern Ireland.

ArtEkta, set up by Nisha, is the province’s primary organisation dedicated to celebrating diversity and inclusivity through the arts, with its annual Belfast Mela – the province’s largest celebration of cultural diversity, drawing huge crowds for what is always a colourful celebration of the many individuals and families from around the world who have made Ulster their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now traditionally features displays of Bollywood dancing, African drummers, performers from far-flung corners of the globe and international food stalls.

ArtsEkta founder Nisha Tandon OBE has been awarded an honorary doctorate for her services in promoting the inclusion of NI's ethnic minorities through the arts

Most Popular

The Mela, which first began in 2007, is annually held at Botanic Gardens and has grown in such popularity that last year 60,000 people attended the always rambunctious and inclusive event.

The Mela embodies ArtsEkta’s committed vision of a shared society in Northern Ireland in which division and sectarianism is defeated by its celebration of cultural diversity and inclusion of other cultures and nationalities.

The honorary award recognises Nisha’s significant contributions to the promotion of ethnic arts, culture and heritage, with the organisation being commited to celebrating Northern Ireland as a melting pot of international cultural influences, as post-Troubles Ulster has become increasingly cosmopolitan and diverse, meaning it can no longer accurately be described as a territory that is home to only those with ‘orange’ and ‘green’ or unionist and nationalist identities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tandon also serves on various boards including the Community Relations Council, the Belfast Film Festival and Creative Lives UK.

In addition, she is former member of the executive board of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland by appointment from the Minister for Communities.

Nisha was the first Asian women from Northern Ireland to be awarded the prestigious UK Asian Women of Achievement Award for contribution to arts and culture, and in the same month was awarded an OBE for services to ethnic minorities in Ulster in the 2014 Queen's Honours List.

Speaking about the award, vice chancellor of Queens University Belfast, Professor Sir Ian Greer, said: "Nisha has made a significant impact on life in south Belfast, introducing one of the most popular events in our annual calendar, which promotes and celebrates diversity across our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her dedication and outstanding work toward empowering ethnic minorities and promoting Indian arts, culture and heritage have made a positive impact on the lives of many. We are delighted to award Nisha this honour as a recognition of her work in public service in Northern Ireland."

Nisha said: “It is a real honour to accept this honorary doctorate for public service from Queen University Belfast. I would like to dedicate it to everyone who has come to Northern Ireland and made it their home and the wonderful people who have helped me celebrate our growing diversity by providing much needed funding and resources to assist the small and highly dedicated team at ArtsEkta carry out the work we do."