Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre invite you to join them for a night of superb bluegrass music from talented fourpiece band, Special Consensus, who will perform in the Danny Boy auditorium on Friday January 27, 2023.

Hailing from Chicago, Special Consensus have released over 20 albums in their four decades together, receiving six IBMA awards and two Grammy-award nominations along the way.

Whether it’s a jazzy instrumental or a bluegrass classic delivered with four-part vocal harmony, these talented musicians manage to follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.Band leader and founder Greg Cahill is a recipient of the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and was inducted into the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America (SPBGMA) Hall of Greats There will also be unique banjo playing, Greg Blake (guitar), Dan Eubanks (double bass) and Michael Prewitt (mandolin) in the four-piece who effortlessly support each other.The success of Special Consensus is grounded in their deep appreciation and understanding of Bluegrass music and their ability to adapt and embrace innovation to create a contemporary sound, making their music a modern classic.

