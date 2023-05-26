A brand new ballet is set to open at the MAC this August, in a first-of-its-kind performance for Northern Ireland that is sure to delight lovers of dance and imaginative choreography.

White Doves from Six Dance Collective, which hopes to detail the story of the first march for peace, will run at the multi-arts venue in St Anne’s Square, August 3-5, 2023.

The novel ballet will explore the historic events that led to the formation of the Peace People, represented as two White Doves in a singular and groundbreaking perspective on Belfast’s turbulent past.

White Doves, a unique ballet "without a tutu in sight" intends to examine the origins of the Peace People Movement in NI in 1976, symbolising its advocates as the titular doves.

The formation of the Peace People in 1976 was instigated by a passionate abhorrence of the terrorism that plagued the city at that time.

The movement’s goals were the dissolution of the IRA and an end to violence in Northern Ireland, and implicity therefore, to instantiate the delegitimisation of violence, increasing solidarity, and gaining momentum for peace.

Most of the rallies it organised took place in the streets of both urban and rural Northern Ireland.

Local and international talent will combine for the production of White Doves, which will also encompass dancers from a junior company of 26 amateur performers.

Moneymore-born choreographer and dancer Ruaidhrí Maguire makes his Northern Ireland debut with the work, following performances of his choreography across Poland, Ireland, Japan and the UK.

Maguire said he was “proud to be able to showcase the wealth of emerging local talent on stage alongside two seasoned classical dancers”, adding that over 65 young dancers from across the country had auditioned for the ballet.

He added: “it’s important to me that the first performance of my work in Belfast is a story about home, created and performed by both local and international artists.

"There is a canon of iconic story ballets set in countries across the world.

"I think it’s important to give Belfast its own story through dance.”

Maguire’s choreographic style is described as enapsulating “highly athletic and intricate movement” which expands and builds upon his extensive experience as a classical dancer.

The piece will combine narrative scenes from Ulster’s ‘troubled’ history, with abstract and evocative bird imagery symbolising the origins of those who started the Peace People movement.

Maguire added that there would be “no tutus in sight” in a production that takes a new approach to ballet, defined by Maguire as a form of “storytelling without words to show emotion through the body’s strength and physicality”.

White Doves, which has been in the pipeline since 2020, includes an original score by the 60th Mendelssohn Scholar, composer Amelia Clarkson from Co Down, whose work has previously been performed by the Crash Ensemble, the Hard Rain Soloist Ensemble, the Opera at Holland Park and by the Royal Air Force.

Amelia said: “Writing music for dance is the most rewarding part of my job. Every single moment of White Doves is shaped and moulded between us, with collaboration right at the heart of the project.”

Produced by Six Dance Collective, White Doves has been created in collaboration with Belfast’s High Points Youth Ballet.