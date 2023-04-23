Ballymoney Spring Fair returned to the town on Friday and Saturday with free family-friendly activities and lots of carnival events.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, events included vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of the best artisan produce with many of the town’s independent boutiques and businesses offering Spring Fair special offers.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said he was delighted to see the return of the two-day celebration:

“Ballymoney Spring Fair has proven to be a very popular addition to our events calendar, and it brings a great atmosphere to the town.”

On Friday, FUSE FM hosted live music and entertainment at Castlecroft Square featuring Causeway Trad and much more while Saturday’s highlights included performances from Jamie Sloan and Polar Bolero, along with displays from the Kelly Neill Dance Company.

The fun continued on Saturday with a range of family-friendly activities and entertainment. New for 2023 was the Church Street experience, where members of the public could browse the shops while enjoying live music, children’s animation, walkabout characters and a variety of outdoor games.

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market transformed Castlecroft Square in the town centre on both Friday and Saturday. A pop-up market was set-up Church Street on Saturday, creating a new buzz at the top of the town.

Animal lovers could visit the free petting farm at Seymour Street car park, where attractions included a variety of interesting animals and creatures, while Riding for Disabled offered horse and pony rides for a small fee.

A Quiet Time session was also on offer for children with additional needs.

Balloon modelling, children’s craft workshops and Animated Street Theatre was on offer at Castlecroft.

Visitors could also enjoy a programme of performances from various dance troupes throughout the town, with live music will also featuring at The Diamond.

Seymour Drive hosted the hugely popular free family games and activities on Saturday, with those feeling adventurous trying their hand at archery, bottle shy, horseshoe toss and rodeo sheep.

Car enthusiasts got to enjoy the Vintage and Classic Car Show with Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club at Station Square, showcasing a range of restored vintage vehicles, which then joined the carnival parade.

Old time cars, tractors and impressive lorries from local hauliers joined the spring-themed spectacle of music and colour, setting off from the Town Hall and travelling along High Street, Main Street and Meeting House Street.

