News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
31 minutes ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
1 hour ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
2 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
3 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
4 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
Carole and Luke Wilmont Pictured at Ballymoney spring Fair held on Saturday in Ballymoney.Carole and Luke Wilmont Pictured at Ballymoney spring Fair held on Saturday in Ballymoney.
Carole and Luke Wilmont Pictured at Ballymoney spring Fair held on Saturday in Ballymoney.

Ballymoney Spring Fair returns with a bang

Ballymoney Spring Fair returned to the town on Friday and Saturday with free family-friendly activities and lots of carnival events.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 14:06 BST

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, with support from Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce and FUSE FM, events included vintage cars, live music, dance displays and a showcase of the best artisan produce with many of the town’s independent boutiques and businesses offering Spring Fair special offers.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said he was delighted to see the return of the two-day celebration:

“Ballymoney Spring Fair has proven to be a very popular addition to our events calendar, and it brings a great atmosphere to the town.”

On Friday, FUSE FM hosted live music and entertainment at Castlecroft Square featuring Causeway Trad and much more while Saturday’s highlights included performances from Jamie Sloan and Polar Bolero, along with displays from the Kelly Neill Dance Company.

The fun continued on Saturday with a range of family-friendly activities and entertainment. New for 2023 was the Church Street experience, where members of the public could browse the shops while enjoying live music, children’s animation, walkabout characters and a variety of outdoor games.

Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market transformed Castlecroft Square in the town centre on both Friday and Saturday. A pop-up market was set-up Church Street on Saturday, creating a new buzz at the top of the town.

Animal lovers could visit the free petting farm at Seymour Street car park, where attractions included a variety of interesting animals and creatures, while Riding for Disabled offered horse and pony rides for a small fee.

A Quiet Time session was also on offer for children with additional needs.

Balloon modelling, children’s craft workshops and Animated Street Theatre was on offer at Castlecroft.

Visitors could also enjoy a programme of performances from various dance troupes throughout the town, with live music will also featuring at The Diamond.

Seymour Drive hosted the hugely popular free family games and activities on Saturday, with those feeling adventurous trying their hand at archery, bottle shy, horseshoe toss and rodeo sheep.

Car enthusiasts got to enjoy the Vintage and Classic Car Show with Ballymoney Old Vehicle Club at Station Square, showcasing a range of restored vintage vehicles, which then joined the carnival parade.

Old time cars, tractors and impressive lorries from local hauliers joined the spring-themed spectacle of music and colour, setting off from the Town Hall and travelling along High Street, Main Street and Meeting House Street.

Having fun at the Ballymoney Spring Fair held on Saturday.

1. Bringing the noise and atmosphere to the parade

Having fun at the Ballymoney Spring Fair held on Saturday. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Geoffrey McConnell with his Great Dane Ace.

2. A dog is a man's best friend

Geoffrey McConnell with his Great Dane Ace. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Pictured during the show and parade at Ballymoney Spring Fair on Saturday.

3. A colourful extravaganza during the parade

Pictured during the show and parade at Ballymoney Spring Fair on Saturday. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Children enjoying the show and parade at Ballymoney Spring Fair on Saturday.

4. Walking through the parade in Ballymoney

Children enjoying the show and parade at Ballymoney Spring Fair on Saturday. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Causeway CoastGlens Borough CouncilMayor