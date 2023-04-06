Banbridge hits all the right notes as BuskFest returns for 2023
Bustling busking festival returns to the streets of the town on Saturday June 24
Banging tunes, big songs and great live entertainment returns to the bustling streets of Banbridge this June when the well-established busking festival – BuskFest – returns to the Co Down town on June 24 with registration opening on Monday April 17.
The hugely popular competitive event attracts thousands of visitors, lifting spirits in a town famous for great local music, food, drink and a warm welcome.
Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the hope of winning a big cash prize.
The overall winner will be awarded £1,000, while a further £2,000 will be split between the best band, individual and junior categories - including the best performance sponsored by Banbridge Chamber of Commerce and the Spirit of Buskfest sponsored by The Boulevard.
Register online at buskfest.com and make yourself known at the Old Town Hall on the morning of June 24 when pitch locations will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis from 9–11am.
Banbridge will be buzzing with musicians, singers, bands, solo artists and street performers.
The prizegiving ceremony will be held at Solitude Park where the winners of each category get the chance to perform on stage.
BBC Radio Ulster presenter, BuskFest judge and compere Ralph McLean said: “The Banbridge Busking Festival has celebrated the best in on-street entertainment and acted as a catalyst for new and emerging talent who took on the challenge and made their presence felt.”