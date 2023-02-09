Barbara Dickson and Anthony Toner set to play Grand Opera House
Both talented singers will perform at the historic venue on Saturday 18 March
A unique evening of great music will be on offer on Saturday 18 March, when Scottish folk legend Barbara Dickson shares the stage of Belfast’s hallowed Grand Opera House with Belfast-based songwriter Anthony Toner.
The pair have toured frequently over the last seven years, with Anthony as Barbara’s special guest - but this one-off night offers an equal share of the spotlight.
Anthony will play the first set, with Barbara (accompanied by Nick Holland on piano and vocals) taking the second – and both offering a song or two as a duo to close the evening.
Neither artist needs any introduction – Barbara, a much-acclaimed star of stage, screen and stage, is celebrating the release of her latest album Time is Going Faster, while Anthony – famed for songs like ‘Sailortown’ and ‘The Road to Fivemiletown’, celebrates his latest collection, The Book of Absolution.
Tickets are available now at www.goh.co.uk.