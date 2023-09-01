BBC New Comedy Awards Northern Ireland heat takes place at the Braid Theatre in Ballymena

The Braid Theatre is the location for the event on Monday, September 18 with comedy favourite Shane Todd hosting.

Guest judges Josh Pugh, Martin Angolo and Diona Doherty will cast their votes as five cutting edge comics battle it out for a place in the grand final.

Tickets to the New Comedy Awards in The Braid will be restricted to four tickets per applicant and will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis from The Braid Box Office.

Shane Todd will host the Northern Ireland heat of the BBC New Comedy Awards in Ballymena

They are also available online at thebraid.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows

Admission to the recording is limited to those over 18. Doors open at 6pm, close at 6.30pm and the recording will starts at 7pm.

Since they first launched in 1995 the prestigious awards have helped launch the careers of many of the UK’s best-loved comedians including Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Nina Conti, Russell Howard, Sindhu Vee, Alan Carr, Sarah Millican, Romesh Ranganathan, Josie Long, Lost Voice Guy and Joe Lycett.

In the hunt to discover the stand-up superstars of the future the 2023 BBC New Comedy Awards will see a total of 30 acts compete across six regional heats, which will be televised on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.