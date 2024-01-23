Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plot of 'Dead and Buried' sees Cathy encountering Michael in a chance meeting at the supermarket; he was the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother, 20 years earlier.

The publicity material says: "Ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy takes to social media, uncovering the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

"Re-traumatised by her past, Cathy instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit. As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life."

Set on the border, the series will film in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland over the coming months.

Elements of this four part television series are based on an original short story and one woman play written by Bateman, called A Bag for Life.

The series, commissioned by BBC Northern Ireland and Virgin Media Television in association with All3Media International, will star Annabel Scholey (The Split, The Serial Killer’s Wife, The Salisbury Poisonings) and Colin Morgan (Humans, Belfast, Dead Shot). Additional cast members will include Kerri Quinn (Hope Street), Waj Ali (Carnival Row), Owen Roe (Vikings) and Niamh Walsh (The Sandman).

Writer and Executive Producer Colin Bateman said he was “very excited" that Dead and Buried is coming to television.

"It has been a fascinating journey from the original short story, to the one-woman stage show, and now expanded into an exciting four part drama,” the Bangor man said. “Although it has changed greatly, the actual conundrum at the heart of the story is universal and timeless - what do you do if you meet someone who has prospered after murdering one of your loved ones? Do you say something? Do you do something? How would you react?”