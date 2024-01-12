For Cookstown woman Margaret Hill, her piping band has given her an immense confidence that she was unable to find through conventional education.

The 21-year struggled with schooling all her life due to dyslexia, but the nurturing development of Tullylagan Pipe Band now sees her giving public talks on Ulster Scots culture and bagpipes for 60 minutes without breaking a sweat.

"Whenever I was seven my dad told me that we were going to go and buy a few heffers for the farm and that if I came I would be able to pick one out for myself," she told the News Letter. "But instead he took me to a Tullylagan Pipe Band practice. He is always doing things like that!

"So I met one of my first tutors there and came home with a chanter."

Margaret Hill is a piper with Tullylagan Pipe Band in Cookstown. (Image: Dearcan Media)

A chanter is the mouthpiece for the bagpipes that can be played without the bag, in order to learn the basics.

Her canny father knew what he was doing.

"Whenever I was in P2 the teacher found me crying in the toilets because I didn't understand the work. And throughout my whole school career, I really struggled a lot because I couldn't read or write very well. My confidence was very low as a child. I wouldn't even be able to talk to people."

After joining the band, however, her confidence slowly began to grow.

"As I developed my skills in the pipe band scene I was able to go out and do parades and concerts and play with the adults.

"As a kid, my confidence just grew and I learnt how to deal with nerves and how to cope with everything going on. So my confidence has just gone through the roof.”

She has also been working full-time teaching children in schools.

"I can now stand in front of a class of kids and teach away for half an hour. Or I can go out and do a talk about Ulster Scots and bagpipes to adults for an hour."

Now Margaret competes, performs solos and is currently studying for her Grade 4 theory exam, as well as teaching other young pipers in the band.

"So I have really done well thanks to the band, from the age of seven to 21; We've ended up with two world championships under my belt, and my grade three exams as well."