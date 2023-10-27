People of all ages are set to enjoy Halloween celebrations across the country this weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As many people get ready to dress up and enjoy the many events on offer, the PSNI have urged everyone to remain vigilant and safe.

In Belfast, tiptoe through hundreds of pumpkins in a specially arranged pumpkin patch laid out in front of Belfast City Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pick a pumpkin of your choice at the event on Saturday (October 28) from 10am to 6pm or Sunday (October 29) from 1pm to 6pm, then bring it along to the Halloween Activity Centre located at 2 Royal Avenue to take part in a pumpkin painting workshop, watch live cooking demonstrations, and sample some pumpkin flavoured bites, and much more.

Most Popular

Fireworks display in the skies over the River Foyle as part of the Halloween celebrations in Londonderry last year

From October 28 to November 5 (10am to 4:30pm), prepare to say boo to the HMS Caroline crew as they welcome you onboard for a Halloween Trail and specially themed drop-in arts and crafts sessions on Alexandra Dock.

A Halloween-themed event will also take place at Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday (October 31) from 4pm to 7pm.

Elsewhere, tens of thousands of people are expected to swoop into Londonderry city centre this weekend as Europe’s biggest Hallowe’en festival gets under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of attractions and events have been organised across Derry and Strabane and the main Samhain festivities commence at 12noon tomorrow (October 28).

For the next few days, Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place will be transformed, with Hallowe’en characters roaming the area, and creepy critters, music, food and markets daily from noon to 9pm as well as ‘freaky football’ nearby at Harbour Square.

Monday will see a free fancy dress cycle, the Wheelin’ Bashees set off from the North West Transport Hub, Duke Street, at 2pm.

On Tuesday, the carnival parade sets off at 7pm from Queens Quay along Boating Club Lane, Strand Road and along Embankment to Water Street and returning via Embankment and Queen's Quay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New addition, The City of Drones will see the dark skies come alive at around 8.15pm, followed by the annual fireworks finale display over the River Foyle at 8.30pm.