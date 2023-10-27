Belfast and Londonderry events planned for Halloween as all 11 council areas get set for spook-tacular weekend
As many people get ready to dress up and enjoy the many events on offer, the PSNI have urged everyone to remain vigilant and safe.
In Belfast, tiptoe through hundreds of pumpkins in a specially arranged pumpkin patch laid out in front of Belfast City Hall.
Pick a pumpkin of your choice at the event on Saturday (October 28) from 10am to 6pm or Sunday (October 29) from 1pm to 6pm, then bring it along to the Halloween Activity Centre located at 2 Royal Avenue to take part in a pumpkin painting workshop, watch live cooking demonstrations, and sample some pumpkin flavoured bites, and much more.
From October 28 to November 5 (10am to 4:30pm), prepare to say boo to the HMS Caroline crew as they welcome you onboard for a Halloween Trail and specially themed drop-in arts and crafts sessions on Alexandra Dock.
A Halloween-themed event will also take place at Girdwood Community Hub on Tuesday (October 31) from 4pm to 7pm.
Elsewhere, tens of thousands of people are expected to swoop into Londonderry city centre this weekend as Europe’s biggest Hallowe’en festival gets under way.
Hundreds of attractions and events have been organised across Derry and Strabane and the main Samhain festivities commence at 12noon tomorrow (October 28).
For the next few days, Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place will be transformed, with Hallowe’en characters roaming the area, and creepy critters, music, food and markets daily from noon to 9pm as well as ‘freaky football’ nearby at Harbour Square.
Monday will see a free fancy dress cycle, the Wheelin’ Bashees set off from the North West Transport Hub, Duke Street, at 2pm.
On Tuesday, the carnival parade sets off at 7pm from Queens Quay along Boating Club Lane, Strand Road and along Embankment to Water Street and returning via Embankment and Queen's Quay.
New addition, The City of Drones will see the dark skies come alive at around 8.15pm, followed by the annual fireworks finale display over the River Foyle at 8.30pm.
Halloween events are to take place across all 11 different council areas and these can be accessed online.