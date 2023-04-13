Set on the River Lagan, Belfast's only floating venue offers a unique and stunning view that is perfect for a night out with friends or a family day of fun.

"The Belfast Barge is reimagining itself as a hub of live music, arts, and culture," says Thomas Ferris, the general manager. "It's been a real joy to see the Barge come back to life with a range of events that showcase the best of Belfast's talent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This month's must-see events are 'LIVE at the Barge', featuring talented local bands Myriad Things and Susi Pagel, and the 'Barge Comedy Club' with headline comic, the hilarious Tereasa Livingstone.

The Lisburn Ukes at the Belfast Barge

Most Popular

But that's not all; the 'Barge Family Day' held on the last Sunday of every month, is a fun-filled day for all ages. Offering a range of sensory family raves, superhero and princess characters, and messy play activities that kids will love.

In addition to these events, the barge also boasts a truly unique Lagan maritime museum below deck, which tells the story of the River Lagan and the people who have lived and worked along it. The museum's pride and joy is its interactive exhibition and story-telling archives of the shipbuilding men and women of Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the Barge’s passion for celebrating local, the onboard bar serves craft brews by award-winning Northern Ireland breweries.

Upcoming one-off special events include the 'Nashville-style Songwriters Round' on May 18, featuring country music stars Aaron Goodvin, Jeremy McComb, and Gary Quinn.