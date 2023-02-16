Highlights include: Little Murmur, a true story of a young person who one day realises they have been misspelling their own name, that features ground-breaking projection, an extraordinary soundscape and a blizzard of paper and confetti; Replay Theatre Company will marking 35 years of creating artistic adventures for young people with a new production, Mirrorball, the story of Cherrie Ontop; PRISM, a story of Inter-dimensional travellers Dawn and Dusk, who have been stuck in an empty void dimension for far too long; new works by local company Maiden Voyage Dance working with Erik Kaiel from Netherlands and artist Michael McEvoy; and Nobody, Somebody from Northern Ireland Opera, an exciting and powerful new opera created for and with teenagers and young adults focusing on the pertinent and pressing issues of housing stress and homelessness some young people are facing everyday. Performed with the Ulster Youth Orchestra, the project has placed young people in the driving seat to tell the story of their own lived experience.