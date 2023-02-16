Belfast Children's Festival marks 25 years with bumper line-up
A festival filled with silver linings this spring
The Belfast Children’s Festival, which will take place fully in-person, will host over 100 events across 10 days in the city, March 3-12, 2023, and celebrate all that is excellent in children’s performance through spoken word, music and song.
Highlights include: Little Murmur, a true story of a young person who one day realises they have been misspelling their own name, that features ground-breaking projection, an extraordinary soundscape and a blizzard of paper and confetti; Replay Theatre Company will marking 35 years of creating artistic adventures for young people with a new production, Mirrorball, the story of Cherrie Ontop; PRISM, a story of Inter-dimensional travellers Dawn and Dusk, who have been stuck in an empty void dimension for far too long; new works by local company Maiden Voyage Dance working with Erik Kaiel from Netherlands and artist Michael McEvoy; and Nobody, Somebody from Northern Ireland Opera, an exciting and powerful new opera created for and with teenagers and young adults focusing on the pertinent and pressing issues of housing stress and homelessness some young people are facing everyday. Performed with the Ulster Youth Orchestra, the project has placed young people in the driving seat to tell the story of their own lived experience.
Recognising the cost-of-living financial pressure on families and communities, this year Belfast Children’s Festival has held ticket prices at £5 and £10 per ticket. The festival is also allocating a limited number of tickets to support local communities including those from areas of social need, to ensure as many families and communities as possible can access the festival. To view the festival visit www.youngatart.co.uk.