The ever-popular Belfast Christmas Market offers everything from German sausage to French crepes, ostrich burgers, Spanish paella and all manner of arty gifts as well as the Helter Skelter and lots of opportunities to indulge in toasted marshmallows

With over 1 million people expected to visit the Belfast Christmas Market this year, the Market Place Europe team are already preparing for the opening on Saturday November 19 at noon.

The bustling market which usually offers such delicacies as chocolate-and-cream loaded French crepes, burgers made from exotic meats, German and Hungarian delicacies and all manner of arts and crafty gift ideas, anually attracts visitors from all across the province, the UK and Europe.

Allan Hartwell, managing director of Market Place Europe Ltd said: “We’re delighted that once again the sights and sounds of the Belfast Christmas Market will form a focal point for the city centre during the festive season. Having just been awarded the contract for a further three years, we have made a renewed investment in the market to make sure it feels as special as ever.”

As well as even more local flavour, the market still offers something a little bit different with 21 nationalities from all over the world bringing all sorts of unusual, delicious gastronomic delights and off-piste gift ideas: Dutch pancakes, Belgian chocolates, an unusual selection of ostrich, wild boar and crocodile burgers, giant bratwurst from the iconic Schwenkgrill, Spanish paella and sweets from Italy.

Visitors can also treat themselves to the well known ‘Hug in a Mug’ of Gluhwein from the prize-winning Kochem vineyard located in the Mosel Valley in Germany, or end the day in one of the on-site bars serving local and continental drinks for added festive cheer.

The food court at the Market with bench style seating will make a welcome return, along with the much-loved vintage Helter Skelter.

Support for local food and craft has increased with a number of St George’s Market traders joining in the festive fun including Pappas Minerals and Tapitas, Rossi’s Ice Cream and the Toasted Marshmallow stall.

Belfast Christmas Market is proud to be supporting one of the Lord Mayor’s charities, Pretty n Pink,which works to support people affected by breast cancer and their families across the province.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black said: “I’m very proud to announce Pretty n Pink as one of my charities for the year, and I’m so pleased that it will be supported by visitors to Santa’s Grotto at the Christmas Market, at City Hall. The charity does such amazing work.”

Councillor Black added of the market: "It’s lovely to take a stroll through the stalls, soaking up the atmosphere and taking in all those delicious smells. And every weekend in the run-up to Christmas, we’ll have lots of free festive fun for families so, young or old, if you’re coming in to visit the market, shopping, having a bite to eat or just to see the Christmas lights, there’ll be plenty to see and do.”

Belfast Christmas Market will be at the City Hall from noon on Saturday November 19 until December 22 at 6pm.