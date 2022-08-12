Belfast fails to make Eurovison finals shortlist as seven contenders announced

Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have made the shortlist of potential host cities for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the UK.

By Michael Cousins
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:01 am

After the Eurovision shortlist was announced, Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: “We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.

“Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK.

“We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.”

Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine, performing their first UK gig at Shangri-La's Truth Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset
BBCBelfastNewcastleSheffieldManchester