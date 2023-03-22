Belfast music hub, the Oh Yeah Music Centre is delighted to announce the release of this year's showcase EP from its annual talent development programme - Scratch My Progress.

The release features brand new tracks, from four of the most imminent musical talents in Northern Ireland.

All the tracks have been recorded as part of the programme that runs from September to May, each year.

FYA Fox features in the Scratch My Progress project held at the Oh Yeah Music Centre

The acts this year include FYA Fox, Balcony Sunrise, Niall McDowell and Rachel Craig.Scratch My Progress is a mentoring, showcase and practical support programme for new music.

The dedicated talent development programme, now in its 11th year, is supported by the PRS Foundation and YouTube Music.

Oh Yeah also gratefully acknowledges the support of Arts Council Northern Ireland and Belfast City Council.

Over the years the Scratch My Progress talent development artists have had one to one sessions with PRS, PPL, PRSF, YouTube Music, Musicians Union, First Music Contact, Atlantic Records (Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX), Parlophone Records (Gorillaz), Domino Records (Anna Calvi, Arctic Monkeys), Jeff Robinson PR (The 1975, Belsonic), ATC-Live (PJ Harvey, SOAK), Deezer, Ditto, Runaway Artists, Paragon, Body & Soul Festival and many more.

Singer/songwriter Niall McDowell also features

Since 2011, Scratch My Progress scheme has mentored a diverse range of talent including NI Music Prize Winners Kitt Philippa, Sasha Samara and Sister Ghost, music and media personalities Gemma Bradley (BBC Radio 1), Emer Maguire and artists representing the rock, alternative, acoustic, rap, pop, punk, folk and electronic genres.

In 2021, the programme supported the launch of the ‘Lemonade Shoelace’ project and it is now on its own interstellar pathway.

Most recent graduates Problem Patterns have just inked a label deal with Alcopop! and are getting national spins on Steve Lamacq BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 1, and trust us - that's just the start.