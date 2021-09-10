Belfast show will be a heavenly treat for fans of The Divine Comedy

To coincide with the release, he will be playing at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on May 21, next year, with tickets on sale from Friday, September 10.

“I’ve been luckier than most,” Hannon reflected. “I get to sing songs to people for a living and they almost always applaud. So when asked what to call this collection I thought of Charmed Life. I like the song and it rather sums up how I feel about my life.”

Looking forward to the live shows, he added: ““I am so looking forward to playing live again. The last couple of years have been a reminder of how much it means to me personally.

“It really is my favourite thing. And it seems fitting that we’ll be coming back with a greatest hits set. You know, in case everyone’s forgotten who I am and what we do!”