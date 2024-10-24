Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast gigs for four huge A-list acts all go on sale in the space of an hour on Friday morning – we show you how to get yours.

Lionel Richie, Sugababes, Alanis Morissette and Paul Heaton are to play Belfast in 2025. Tickets for all four acts go on sale between 9am and 10am on October 25, here’s how and when you can be first in line.

Ironic and Hand In My Pocket singer Alanis Morissette became one of the biggest stars of the 1990s with her album Jagged Little Pill.

A seven-time Grammy award winner, she’s just about to head out on a lengthy American tour backed by rock legend Joan Jett, and next year heads out a world tour of arenas and festivals.

Hotly tipped to make a high-profile appearance at the Glastonbury Festival, she plays Belsonic on June 30.

Tickets for that show go on sale at 9am tomorrow here

Former singer and creative lynchpin of both the Housemartins and the Beautiful South, Paul Heaton’s bringing the Lightning Seeds with him as support for what’s sure to be a night filled with nostalgic hits.

The British music veteran responsible for classics as varied as Happy Hour, A Little Time and Old Red Eyes Is Back had his entire body of work honoured with an Ivor Novello Award for outstanding contribution in 2022.

He’s playing the SSE Arena on March 21, tickets for which go on sale at 9.30am tomorrow here

One of the biggest stars in music, Lionel Richie’s legendary live show continues to wow audiences in arenas all over the world.

HIs new tour, Say Hello To The Hits, is a brand-new production never before seen, and promises to be the singalong highlight of the year for fans of a man with so many anthems under his belt he’s virtually a living best-of album.

Crowd-pleasers like Dancing On The Ceiling, All Night Long and the inimitable Hello are practically guaranteed at his May 31 SSE Arena date. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday here

Boasting one of the best back catalogues and wildest backstories in music history, the original line-up of the Sugababes are set to give Belfast the best girls’ night out of the year with hits like Push The Button, Freak Like Me and Round Round.

With five top 10 albums and more UK number ones than any girl-group other then the Spice Girls, the pop-R&B powerhouses will drop banger after banger at the SSE Arena on April 19. Tickets go on sale at 10am here

Prices vary between each show, but aren’t fully revealed until the minute sales start.

And the four acts on sale tomorrow are only the start of what looks like a bumper year in Belfast for music fans.

Already announced are the likes of Bryan Adams, Justin Timberlake, Stereophonics and the Waterboys, while the full line-ups of city summer festivals Belsonic and Custom House Square are still to be unveiled.