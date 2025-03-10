An immersive St Patrick’s festival of culture, cuisine, and music is set to take place in Tennessee, celebrating 30 years of the Sister City relationship between Belfast and Nashville.

Supported by Tourism Ireland and McConnell’s Distillery, this landmark event will showcase Northern Ireland’s finest produce, musical talent, and art to a new audience, during a three-day ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’ festival from March 15- 17, at The Cannery Hall in Nashville. One of Northern Ireland’s best-loved celebrity chefs, Paula McIntyre, will be hosting live cooking demonstrations throughout the ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’ festival, showcasing local produce and creating dishes bursting with traditional flavours. Joined by Mark Begley, executive head chef at the Culloden Estate and Spa, they will be ably assisted in the kitchen by culinary students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) in Bangor, who will contribute to the festival’s exceptional food offerings. Art lovers will be captivated as renowned Artist Terry Bradley will be showcasing his evocative and bold artwork alongside Comber artist Fiona McAlpin and Belfast artist Ann Feely. The outstanding line-up from Northern Ireland at the festival will feature musical acts including student musicians from St Mary’s University College, Belfast; Wynona Bleach; Red Hot Roosters; and solo artists Jackie Rainey and Davy Watson. Meanwhile festival goers can sample some of Northern Ireland’s finest food and drink from Boatyard Gin, Fermanagh; Irish Black Butter, Portrush; NearyNogs, Newry and McConnell’s Distillery, Belfast. Michael King,ceo of King Hospitality, the event production company behind Nashville 2 Belfast, said: “We’re thrilled to create the ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’, an authentic celebration that goes beyond the typical St Patrick’s Day experience. By bringing together artistic and musical talent with local food and drink producers directly from Northern Ireland is gold for our audience. I believe that with the added advantage of highlighting our Sister City relationship with Belfast, which marks 30 years this year, we’re offering Nashville a cultural exchange that truly honours Irish traditions.” Speaking about supporting the festival, Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland, said: “Building on the strong connections already established between Belfast and Nashville, Tourism Ireland is pleased to support several food and drink businesses attending this event, highlighting the diverse range of experiences and tastes that Northern Ireland has to offer. We wish all partners the very best during this exciting event.” Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Micky Murray said; “It’s wonderful to see five talented St Mary’s musicians travelling to our Sister City Nashville to perform at the 2025 St Patrick’s Day event, thanks to generous scholarships provided by our partners, the King Hospitality Group. I know our young ambassadors will do a wonderful job of representing Belfast, UNESCO City of Music. This year is a particularly special event, as we’re also celebrating the 30th anniversary of our important Sister City relationship with Nashville. The strength of that relationship is clearly reflected in the number and quality of local businesses and artists participating, including McConnell’s Distillery and Belfast artist Terry Bradley. I wish them all every success and look forward to continuing to build on our Sister City relationship for Belfast and Nashville’s mutual benefit.” For more information on ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’ visit: https://stpaddyville.com/