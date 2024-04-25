Belfast TradFest to bring the finest traditional music acts to city venues from July 21 - July 28

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Key headline acts were announced today and a full programme announcement is to follow soon.

Lúnasa, are considered one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music, featuring stellar line-up; Kevin Crawford, Seán Smyth, Cillian Vallely, Trevor Hutchinson, and Ed Boyd.

With complex arrangements and a unique sound that has shaped the boundaries of traditional music this will be a very special double bill with Lumiere in the Empire Music Hall on Thursday 25th July.

Meanwhile Songbirds Éilís Kennedy and Pauline Scanlon, and guitar legend Donogh Hennessy aka Lumiere effortlessly merge distinct feminine vocals and intricate guitar playing.

A firm Belfast favourite, their enchanting songs and witty humour make for a fantastic concert and Belfast TradFest are delighted to welcome them for their biggest Belfast show yet.

Making their Irish debut at Belfast TradFest this July, BIIRD is a brand new 11-piece all female, superstar collective featuring some of Ireland's finest traditional musicians and singers

Introducing a unique look and sound to the world of traditional music, this new collective is breaking the mould by teaming up with Ireland's most disruptive and creative designers & stylists.

Their members have won multiple All-Ireland titles, toured the world performing on shows such as Riverdance & Lord of the Dance.

And Pólca 4 features the high octane and pulse raising music and song of West Kerry.

Centred around the powerhouse accordion player Pádraig Ó Sé, their music is designed for dancing.

With vigorous arrangements that are guaranteed to get the foot tapping and blood flowing, Polca 4 have an energy that is unmatched, and this will be their biggest Belfast show to date. Get those dancing shoes at the ready.

County Tyrone Fiddle legend Cathal Hayden brings his latest outfit to Belfast to play the Empire Music Hall on Wednesday 24th July

And Mary Dillon, Dónal O’Connor, and Neil Martin will create a spellbinding tapestry of traditional and contemporary sounds breathing new life into timeless Ulster songs and tunes.

Dungiven’s Mary Dillon ‘the voice of Déanta’, has captivated audiences with her emotive vocals and passionate delivery for decades and she is joined by two of Ireland’s finest instrumentalists and arrangers.

Dates of performances

Bow Brothers | Mary Dillon, Dónal O'Connor & Neil Martin – £24.50 – Wednesday 24th July – Doors 7:30pm | Show starts 8pm

Empire Music Hall | Limited unreserved seating

18+

Lúnasa | Lumiere – £29.50 – Thursday 25 July – Doors 7:30pm | Show starts 8pm – Empire Music Hall | Standing - very limited seating

18+

Cherish the Ladies – £22.50 – Saturday 27 July – Doors 1pm | Show starts 1:30pm – Mandela Hall | Unreserved seating

All ages

BIIRD | Pólca 4 – £19.50 – Saturday 27 July – Doors 7:30pm | Show starts 8pm – Mandela Hall | Standing only