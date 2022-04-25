Belfast’s Biggest Bank Holiday Weekend

Lovely Laura will perform at the Bank Holiday event in Belfast

Located in the iconic Titanic Quarter, events promoters Dox Square are hosting a weekend of all-day live events on Saturday April 30 and Sunday May 1, kicking off the summer in style. As the good weather rolls in, attendees are in for an unforgettable weekend of live music, DJ sets plus excellent food and drinks in a takeover of Northern Ireland’s largest licensed outdoor venue.

On Saturday, Queen of Sax, Lovely Laura will take to the stage with her DJ husband Ben Santiago for an afternoon of live saxophone and house music. A regular on the festival and Ibiza club scene, Lovely Laura wowed audiences last Summer with her legendary saxophone set and is returning to the Titanic Quarter this year at Dox Square. With doors opening at 2pm, the Saturday set showcases Cool FM’s Pete Snodden and other leading DJs for guests to party ‘til late under Belfast’s famous cranes.

Headlining on Sunday May 1 will be Grammy Award-winning DJ, Roger Sanchez at Lush! Legends, held by Ireland’s premier clubbing brand, Lush! An Ibiza icon, Roger Sanchez has held a residency in clubs on the island every summer since 2000 after he shot to fame with his hit song “Another Chance.” A Grammy Award winner for his remix of No Doubt song ‘Hella Good,’ Sanchez most recently collaborated with Ella Henderson for the song ‘Dream on Me.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sanchez will be supported by Lush!’s own DJ Col Hamilton and Midknight Thieves along with local DJs Alfie Gold, Neal McClelland and Belfast duo, Ubblahkan.

James Joyce of Dox Square said; “As we take over Northern Ireland’s biggest outdoor licensed venue, we plan on bringing world-class acts to the city for all-day events throughout the summer. We’ve got big names such as Martin Kemp and Boyzlife already lined up, supported by well-known local acts, with more to be announced over the coming weeks,”