The Belfast Punk Experience – walking tour, workshop and gig will take place for the first time on Saturday March 25, at the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

Tickets are on sale now from Visit Belfast, at a special introductory price of £25 (plus booking fee).

Interest in the story of punk music’s eruption in Belfast back in the late 1970s continues to fascinate both visitors to the city and locals alike. With a pop-up punk choir to feature in the Belfast St Patrick’s Day carnival, and the Good Vibrations Show set to return to the Grand Opera House in May, now seems like the perfect time to launch an exciting activity that will help guests savour an authentic punk experience in an afternoon. Participants will explore legendary punk rock sites in and near the Cathedral Quarter, sample the punk DIY ethos in a hands-on workshop activity, and after their creative work, settle down for a blistering live performance by local punk band, Gender Chores.

The Belfast Punk Experience is the brainchild of tour guide and punk enthusiast Dolores Vischer

