Belfast's rich history of punk music celebrated in new tourism experience
Tickets for the walking tour, workshop and gig now available from Visit Belfast
The Belfast Punk Experience – walking tour, workshop and gig will take place for the first time on Saturday March 25, at the Oh Yeah Music Centre.
Tickets are on sale now from Visit Belfast, at a special introductory price of £25 (plus booking fee).
Interest in the story of punk music’s eruption in Belfast back in the late 1970s continues to fascinate both visitors to the city and locals alike. With a pop-up punk choir to feature in the Belfast St Patrick’s Day carnival, and the Good Vibrations Show set to return to the Grand Opera House in May, now seems like the perfect time to launch an exciting activity that will help guests savour an authentic punk experience in an afternoon. Participants will explore legendary punk rock sites in and near the Cathedral Quarter, sample the punk DIY ethos in a hands-on workshop activity, and after their creative work, settle down for a blistering live performance by local punk band, Gender Chores.
The idea is the brainchild of Dolores Vischer of Creative Tours Belfast who will share her memories of the old Harp Bar and stories: She said: “I love all genres of music, but punk has a special place in my heart. It was just so exhilarating back in 1978-1980 when I was 17 and 18 - and I still really love the energy and righteous anger of punk bands today in Belfast. I wanted to develop something that would help to tell the story of punk in Belfast.”