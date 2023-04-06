Hugely popular 2000s punk-pop trio Busted will be taking to the stage at Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 8, 2023, as part of their 20th anniversary tour.

Impossible though it may seem, it has actually been two decades since Busted bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’.

The tour will see the original much-loved trio - James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis - play their hits and fan-favourites to a combined audience of some 170,000 people over the course of 17 shows across the UK and Ireland this September and October.

The release of ‘What I Go To School For’ kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the #1 smashes ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and the Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping WIth The Light On’.

Formed in 2000, the band have so far enjoyed four UK number-one singles, won two Brit awards, released four studio albums and sold over five million records.

The sound of their first two albums was often compared to that of Wheatus, Blink-182 and Sum 41 and the band were complimented on the energy and enthusiasm they brought to the studio and to live shows.

The band released eponymously titled Busted in 2002 and A Present for Everyone in 2003, before disbanding in January 2005.

Following the split, all three members pursued separate musical careers: Simpson as the frontman for the post-hardcore band Fightstar, Bourne as the lead singer of pop punk band Son of Dork and Willis as a solo artist.

The band reunited in 2015, embarking on the Pigs Can Fly arena tour in May 2016 and released their third studio album, Night Driver, in November 2016.

In October 2018, Busted announced their fourth album Half Way There, released in February 2019, as well as a UK arena tour.

At the end of 2019, the band embarked on a hiatus to pursue solo projects.

Now, 2023, Busted have announced their return for their 20 year anniversary tour accompanied by the release of a new album.

According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), Busted have been certified for 2.4 million albums and 1.8 million singles in the UK.

The trio were mentioned directly by meteorically successful singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi as being an influence to his own artistry.

Meanwhile iconic band Hanson behind hits including the number 1 1997 smash ‘MMMBop’, ‘Where’s The Love’, ‘I Will Come To You’ and ‘Penny & Me’ will join as support act on the tour.

Hanson, who hail from from Tulsa, Oklahoma, was formed by brothers Isaac Hanson (guitar, vocals, bass, piano), Taylor Hanson (keyboards, vocals, percussion), and Zac Hanson (drums, vocals, piano). Supporting members include Dimitrius Collins (guitar) and Andrew Perusi (bass), who have toured and performed live with the band since 2007.

The band have sold over 16 million records worldwide and have had three top 20 albums in the US.

