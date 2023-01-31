With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, selling over 100 million records.

At the age of 82, Jones has received some of the best reviews of his career for his most recent Ethan Johns-produced albums “Surrounded By Time”, "Long Lost Suitcase," "Spirit In The Room," and "Praise & Blame." Critics have praised both the recorded material and Jones' performances, highlighting his undeniable and unique talent in both the studio and on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in the mining town of Pontypridd, South Wales, Jones quit school at an early age, working various odd jobs before getting his start as a member of a local band called The Senators, later forming his own group, Tom Jones and the Squires, gigging in clubs and pubs around the local area.

Most Popular

In the early 1960s, he signed with Decca Records in London, kickstarting a successful and diverse career and achieving international fame with his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence. He had a string of hit songs including "It's Not Unusual," "What's New Pussycat?" "Delilah," and "Green, Green Grass of Home" which sat alongside his hugely popular 1969-1971 cross-continental TV show, "This is Tom Jones".

Jones has always had a fundamental interest in a wide range of music, leading him to work with dozens of iconic collaborators over the years, ranging from Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin to Van Morrison, Dolly Parton and Ed Sheeran, just some amongst many. Although he is well known for his hits, he is first and foremost a diverse artist with a true rhythm and blues soul.

Jones's career has been filled with numerous honours and accolades, including a deeply cherished knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

Along with his yearly touring, Jones has continued to be active in the industry as a longstanding coach on The Voice UK.

Sir Tom Jones has announced a return to Belfast with his headline show at Belsonic, Ormeau Park, Belfast on Friday 16th June 2023

How to get tickets to see Tom Jones & Guests at Belsonic on Friday, June 16, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad