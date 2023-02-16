A major new musical drama to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Beyond Belief will present John Hume’s life and his odyssey for peace, the right to decent life, and the right to hope.

While he has been described as a “Titan”, a “Giant” and a “Hero” of peace-making and reconciliation, Beyond Belief, in its words and music, will reach for the man: the man who achieved all he did not glibly, without struggle or alone, but as a human being; a human being just like the rest of us. In re-presenting John Hume, his life and his mission – a mission never fettered by shibboleth, dogma or fossilised tenet – Beyond Belief will seek to inspire through words, music, and song.

The anniversary performance on April 7, 2023 will be broadcast live and available to stream for seven days afterwards.

John Hume (1937-2020)

John Hume (January 18, 1937 – August 3, 2020) was widely regarded as one of the most important figures in the recent political history of Ireland, and one of the foremost architects of the Northern Ireland peace process.

The Derry native was a founding member of the SDLP, and served as its second leader from 1979 to 2001. He also served as an MEP, MP, and MLA.

Hume was co-recipient of the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize with David Trimble, and also received both the Gandhi Peace Prize and the Martin Luther King Award. He is the only person to receive the three major peace awards.