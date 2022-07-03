Biffy Clyro take to the road with a Belfast date planned for November

Off the back of their sensational return as headliners to this year’s Download festival, Biffy Clyro have revealed details of their next full-scale UK & Ireland arena tour in November 2022, with special guests Architects in support at every show.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 7:00 am

The band will be playing at Belfast’s SSE Arena on November 9 and tickets are on sale now.

The tour announcement comes in the wake of glowing reviews from their incredible performance at Download Festival.

Their second time topping the bill at Donnington, they once again proved themselves as top tier headliners filling their set with material from 2020s ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, 2021s ‘The Myth Of The Happily Ever After’ and a host of huge tracks from their extensive catalogue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

This tour will undoubtedly demonstrate to fans once more how Biffy Clyro’s reputation as one of Britain’s best live acts remains steadfast.

“It’s been way too long,” said the band, looking forward to the tour. “We are so excited to announce our tour of UK/Ireland this November and over the moon to have Architects join us on what is going to be a very special tour.”

BelfastIreland