Just a few days ahead of their new album Wrong Side Of Paradise, Black Star Riders are thrilled to announce the launch of their brand new single Catch Yourself On. In addition, to celebrate the forthcoming record, Northern Ireland front-man Ricky Warwick will participate in a series of in-store dates throughout the UK, playing a selection of the new tracks in an intimate acoustic setting.

Ricky Warwick comments: “ ‘Catch Yourself On’ is a phrase often used in my home country of Northern Ireland, it’s used to tell someone to ‘stop being ridiculous’ or ‘to get real’. We’re sadly becoming slaves to technology and social media (guilty as charged). We don’t think twice about sharing our inner most feelings and thoughts with a world of strangers… We seem to be losing the ability to think for ourselves. Technology is controlling us, instead we should be controlling technology. It feels like it’s already surpassing human interaction."

Catch Yourself On is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Wrong Side Of Paradise, which features 11 tracks, and was recorded in the Autumn of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond Oregon with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

Hard rock act Black Star Riders featuring NI frontman Ricky Warwick

Wrong Side Of Paradise is available for pre-order worldwide here. Formats include: limited coloured vinyl (including green, blue, red and black/white split), black vinyl, signed CD, cassette and digital download. A special edition of the album containing two bonus tracks can be found on CD (which comes with a 24-page song booklet) and USB stick formats. Various collector bundles are also available, including one with an exclusive 12”.

The band's UK tour in February 2023, a special 10th anniversary run of dates, as well as their headline sets at Planet Rockstock and Earache Records' 35 Years Of Noise party, see the band welcome back guitarist Scott Gorham and original drummer Jimmy DeGrasso for the celebrations.

Black Star riders featuring NI frontman Ricky Warwick will play at Belfast’s Limelight on Saturday February 11, 2023, with tickets for the gig now available.