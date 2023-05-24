Loco Land ia a band-new festival for Belfast which will arrive at the city’s Custom House Square on August 2, with tickets going on sale from Friday May 26, 2023 via Ticketmaster.ie.

Joining the line-up is Example, aka London-born Eliot John Gleave.

Throughout his career his sound has evolved to see him bridge the generic boundaries between pop, rap and electronica.

The crowds are expected to gather at Loco Land set to feature at Custom House Square in August

Example has also become a firmly established UK festival favourite and those heading along to ‘Loco Land’ can enjoy his #1 selling singles Kickstarts, Changed the Way You Kissed Me and Won’t Go Quietly, amongst numerous others.

Joining Example will be 90s’ Dublin popstars B*witched (remember them?) who rose to the starry heights of fame around about the same time when the Spice Girls, Boyzone, All Saints and others were at the zenith of their pop-glory with their ear-worm hits such as the memorably cheesy but undeniably catchy C’est la Vie, plus To You I Belong and Blame it on the Weatherman, having all become chart-bothering hits that frequently dominated the airwaves and catapulated the all girl group to instant fame.

Expect a variety of special guests, quality production, the best of 90s/00 music, confetti showers, hilarious hosts, dance-offs, lip-sync battles and all the usual madness.