British singer/songwriter JP Cooper confirms date at Belfast's Limelight on September 16

Tickets now available for gig on September 16, 2023 via Ticketmaster.ie

By Joanne Savage
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST- 1 min read

British singer-songwriter JP Cooper released his first new album in five years, SHE, via Island Records in February 2022.

Speaking more about the release, he said: “They say your second album is the hardest to write, maybe that’s why it’s taken me so long to finish, but the process hasn’t been all that tough. After such a successful first album it would be easy to feel the pressure to deliver again, but I’ve been shown such consistent love by the folk that listen to my music that I’ve not felt it.”

The album includes his recent breathtaking single, “Need You Tonight” featuring the one and only, Ray BLK which has gained over 4.5 million streams and was added to the BBC Radio 2 playlist.

JP Cooper will play at Belfast's Limelight on September 16, 2023, with tickets now availableJP Cooper will play at Belfast's Limelight on September 16, 2023, with tickets now available
    The Manchester born troubadour has an incredible 1.2 million ADJ Global album sales, an extraordinary 4.5 billion total global streams, fuelled by his devoted 11 million monthly Spotify listeners.

