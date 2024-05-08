Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued detailed traffic guidance to try and minimise congestion for the concert at Boucher Playing Fields on Thursday night, 9 May.

Daniel O’Donnell fans will also be flooding into the city at the same time for a concert at the Waterfront, however police have not seen it as necessary to issue any travel advice for the event.

PSNI Superintendent Busch reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents when leaving the Springsteen event.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023. The US rock star is playing to 40,000 fans in Belfast on 9 May 2024.

“We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons," they said.

“Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police.”

Information on the expected traffic disruptions can be obtained from the Traffic Information and Control Centre on 08457 123321, or via www.trafficwatchni.com

Police warned that there will be traffic disruption in the area between midday and midnight on Thursday.

There will be a number of road closures::: Boucher Road – one lane (city bound) will be closed between its junction with Shane’s Retail Park and Boucher Crescent between 5pm and 8pm.

:: Boucher Road – fully closed between its junctions with Tates Avenue and Stockmans Lane between 8pm and 12am (midnight).

:: Stockmans Lane – fully closed between its junctions with Balmoral interchange and Lisburn Road between 8pm and 12am (midnight).

:: Balmoral Road and Link – fully closed from 12pm (midday) – 12am (midnight)Police said diversions will be in place and sign posted, accessible parking will be available in Balmoral Road, where coaches will also be parked but will not be able to leave until permitted.

There will be no pick up and drop off points within the road closure area.

Translink’s website at www.translink.co.uk will provide details on train and bus shuffles.

When Bruce Springsteen wraps up the Irish leg of his tour, he will have performed to one million fans across the island of Ireland throughout his long career, music promoter Peter Aiken said.

“One million people in Ireland will have been to see him. It’s phenomenal,” Mr Aiken said.

Daniel O'Donnell's concert in the Waterfront on the same evening is billed as one of his "unique, life affirming shows of music, song and laughter".

The publicity for the concert says that he is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988, which it bills as "an unprecedented and unbroken 36-year span" which outshines Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2 and the Rolling Stones.

With his latest album, he has now amassed 49 Top 75 albums, including 43 Top 40 albums, 30 Top 30 and 20 Top 10 albums. He has also achieved eight number one hits in the UK music video/DVD charts over the length of his career and regularly sells out his concert appearances the world over.