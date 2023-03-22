English-American rock band Pretenders are back with details of a brand new UK and Irish tour this May which includes a show at Limelight 1 on May 23, 2023, with tickets now available via Ticketmaster.

In February 2023, Chrissie Hynde embarked on a short tour playing working men’s clubs and ale houses.

The tour was received with rapturous response and the shows were a very special opportunity to see a legend play new songs and personal favourites in exceptionally intimate settings.

The always ultra-cool Chrissie Hynde

She enjoyed it so much, she’s doing it again this May… with a hint to a forthcoming new album.

“As yet unreleased songs and absolutely no hits whatsoever. Well, maybe a few.”

Ohio born singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Chrissie Hynde formed The Pretenders in London in 1978, with Hereford natives, James Honeyman-Scott on guitar, Pete Farndon on bass, and drummer Martin Chambers.

Their debut album, released in January 1980, was the first UK number one album of the decade and garnered critical acclaim in Europe, the US, Australia and beyond.

The group’s personnel and dynamic has changed over the years, initially with the drug related deaths of Honeyman-Scott and Farndon in 1983.

Hynde has remained a constant force as the band’s focal point, maintaining the original Pretenders unique guitar-based sound in the style of Honeyman-Scott.

She’s recorded 17 studio albums, primarily as Pretenders, and has guested with numerous other artists, including Frank Sinatra and Moreno Veloso.

The Pretenders latest album Hate for Sale, released July 2020, has ensured they continue to enjoy international airplay.