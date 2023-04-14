Broadcaster and performer Hugo Duncan will share his story at the Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick on April 20.

Nicknamed ‘the wee man from Strabane’, or ‘Uncle Hugo’, Duncan is one of BBC Radio Ulster’s best known and most successful presenters.

He will be in conversation with broadcaster veteran Gerry Kelly before a live audience in the centre’s theatre, sharing the ups and downs of his life, including the tragedy of his estranged father, a battle with alcohol and how his daughter’s cancer put his bankruptcy into perspective.

Duncan has presented his daily country programme on Radio Ulster since 1998.

He has long been a champion of country music with a legion of loyal fans who tune in every afternoon to hear classic country and new talent.

Hugo also continues to sing and perform, most recently in the Grand Opera House.

“We look forward to welcoming Hugo Duncan to the Saint Patrick Centre,” said Dr Tim Campbell, director of the world’s only permanent exhibition to St Patrick.

“We are so delighted to be able to offer this series of conversations which has attracted many amazing personalities from singer Nathan Carter to composer Phil Coulter and Eurovision legend Dana.

“In fact we have a loyal audience who come back again and again because of the quality of the live interviews and the warm and engaging conversations that take place both on and off the stage.”

He added: "Hugo Duncan’s official biography is entitled “Uncle Hugo - The Story of the Wee Man from Strabane” and was published in 2008. He has had many more adventures to share since then.”

Tickets, which are £10, and include refreshments, can be purchased from the centre on 02844 619 000.