A night to celebrate the life and work of Scotland’s most famous poet Rabbie Burns (1759-1796), author of such classic poems as ‘A Red, Red Rose’, ‘A Man's a Man for A' That’, ‘To a Mouse’, ‘The Battle of Sherramuir’, ‘Tam o' Shanter’ and ‘Ae Fond Kiss’ will be held at the Ulster Folk Museum, Holywood on Saturday January 28. Burns is of course celebrately annually on ‘Burns Night’ (traditionally January 25 with a few drams of whiskey, haggis and recitals and is an important purveyor of the Ulster Scots dialect). Burns also collected folk songs from across Scotland, often revising or adapting them and his poem (and song) ‘Auld Lang Syne’ is often sung at Hogmanay (the last day of the year), while ‘Scots Wha Hae’ served for a long time as an unofficial national anthem of the country.