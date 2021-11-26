Christmas returns to the Lyric Theatre

From families, fun nights out and even Christmas work parties with a difference.

Enjoy a magical family treat with ‘Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age’ from November 26 - December 31 and a brand new festive comedy from Lyric Christmas favourites Grimes and McKee in Grimes and McKee’s Christmas Album from December 5-30.

The creative team behind the Lyric’s hit shows ‘Alice the Musical’ and ‘Peter Pan the Musical’ return with a brand new version of the greatest magical adventure of all time; ‘Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age’ by Paul Boyd.

This all-new musical re-imagining of Carlo Collodi’s classic tells the tale of a real live wooden boy on an incredible journey to find his true family. Featuring a spectacular circus company of sensational musicians and unforgettable characters, including the amazing conjuror Mr. Fox, the world-famous acrobat Lady Cat, and prima donna opera star the Red Lobster. Evil circus owner Swallowfire promises you’ll have a whale of a time, and where one little wooden boy believes that anything is possible, unless his nose leads him into trouble.

From the comedy genius behind your favourite Christmas shows, What The Donkey Saw, Bah! Humbug, Driving Home for Christmas and many more, comes a brand new Christmas comedy from the not-at-all brand new Grimes and McKee - Grimes and McKee’s Christmas Album.

The Lyric is also delighted to announce, The Travelling Punk Rock Theatre of Varieties Pigeon and Plum’s Vaudeville Circus from December 2-18. The Naughton studio will be transformed into an opulent Victorian music hall with a contemporary punk rock twist. Submerge yourself into the decadent beer halls of old Berlin and join 12 extraordinary acts in this evening of circus cabaret.