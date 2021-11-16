The new 13-screen Cineworld Belfast will include an IMAX Laser auditorium, a multi-sensory 4DX extreme cinema experience, and ScreenX - a 270-degree wrap-around screen.

The cinema will open on 10 December - in time for the highly anticipated films West Side Story, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Matrix Resurrections.

The 4DX format offers high-tech motion seats, engineered to work in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen. Movie fans will also be surrounded by special effects such as wind, fog, lightning, snow, bubbles, water, and scents.

The IMAX with Laser theatre delivers “stunning images and powerful immersive audio” set apart by its next generation 4K laser projection and IMAX’s 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels.

The cinema will also feature ScreenX which uses extra footage to expand the traditional cinema screen out onto the side auditorium walls, creating a 270-degree viewing experience.

Shauna Royle, Cineworld Belfast’s General Manager, said: “We are looking forward to opening our doors to movie fans on Friday 10 December. We have a great variety of screening formats, offering the most immersive cinema experience in Belfast. We look forward to sharing our love of film with Belfast soon”.

Giovanni Dolci, Chief Sales Officer, IMAX Corporation, added: “Cineworld has been a longstanding partner of IMAX and shares our passion for delivering the best premium entertainment experiences. Through our new IMAX theatre, we look forward to delivering audiences at the new Cineworld Belfast, the most immersive blockbuster moviegoing experience in the world.”

Cinema fans can take advantage of a range of offers including discounted Movies for Juniors screenings for just £2.50 on Saturdays, Sundays, and school holidays, as well as the Cineworld family ticket and Student NUS discount. The cinema will also be available for private venue hire.

Cineworld Unlimited Card holders can enjoy access to an unlimited number of films per month for only £15.99 - which is less than the price of two new-release peak time tickets at the chain.

The Unlimited Card also provides cardholder benefits like discounts on cinema food, access to advance screenings of new movies, and no online booking fees.

