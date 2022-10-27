Every year the Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People receive hundreds of entries into the Cinemagic Young filmmaker competition from young people wishing to share their stories with a wider audience.

In 2022 we received over 600 short film submissions from the next generation of young creatives and the arts organisation is delighted to share with you the competition shortlists at Queen’s Film Theatre (Belfast), October 28-30.

The shortlists are presented in several different genre packages including – Drama, Animation, Documentary, Fantastic, Experimental, Music Video and Short Shorts.

The 33rd annual Cinemagic Film Festival for Young People offers a rich variety of events based around film, including screenings, Q&A, talks from industry professionals, talent labs and the Young Filmmaker competition

Most Popular

As well as celebrating their work, the Young Filmmaker Shortlist Screenings allows young directors to view films made by their peers and offers the opportunity for them to network and talk movies!

Celebrate the achievements of young people and meet the bright filmmaking stars of the future.