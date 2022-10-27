Cinemagic to crown top young filmmakers at Queen's Film Theatre
Every year the Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People receive hundreds of entries into the Cinemagic Young filmmaker competition from young people wishing to share their stories with a wider audience.
In 2022 we received over 600 short film submissions from the next generation of young creatives and the arts organisation is delighted to share with you the competition shortlists at Queen’s Film Theatre (Belfast), October 28-30.
The shortlists are presented in several different genre packages including – Drama, Animation, Documentary, Fantastic, Experimental, Music Video and Short Shorts.
As well as celebrating their work, the Young Filmmaker Shortlist Screenings allows young directors to view films made by their peers and offers the opportunity for them to network and talk movies!
Celebrate the achievements of young people and meet the bright filmmaking stars of the future.
For more information on events happening as part of the 33rd Cinemagic Festival visit cinemagic.org.uk.