After opening at the Odyssey Arena in Belfast’s Titanic quarter in December 2021, Cineworld Belfast will host a celebration event on Saturday December 10 with special screenings and activities in the foyer.

Paying homage to Northern Irish film talent, Cineworld Belfast is bringing back some iconic classics to the big screen.

Focusing on native film legends, the cinema will celebrate Jamie Dornan with a screening of Fifty Shades of Grey, Liam Neeson with Taken and Kenneth Branagh with smash hit Belfast.

Catch Jamie Dornan in a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast as part of Cineworld's celebrations

Families can also enjoy Kenneth Branagh in the cinema’s daytime screening of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in the immersive and thrilling 4DX format.

Cinema fans can purchase their tickets for these special screenings at www.cineworld.com.

Ahead of the screenings, cinema-goers can indulge in coffee, art and biscuits inspired by the actors, as well as free popcorn with their ticket purchase.

Cineworld will be hosting a range of celebratory activities in the foyer in the afternoon including appearances from family favourites such as Spider-Man, Harry Potter and Hedwig, plus Santa and other guests.

Christmas carol singers will be on hand for a festive atmosphere and cinema-goers can also enjoy cake, balloons and face-painting.

In the evening, attendees can enjoy a selfie mirror, DJ and plenty more party activities for the anniversary celebration.

Hosting the only 4DX and ScreenX auditoriums in Northern Ireland, Cineworld Belfast features 13 state-of-the-art screens including an IMAX® Laser auditorium.

Only available at Cineworld, 4DX offers customers the opportunity to experience the latest movies with high-tech motion seats, engineered to work in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen. Movie fans will be surrounded by special effects such as wind, fog, lightning, snow, bubbles, water, and scents. Available in both 2D and 3D formats, 4DX is one of the biggest innovations in cinematic technology. The new 4DX auditorium will house 172 specially designed seats.

