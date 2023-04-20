Following in the legacy of bygone golden days of jazz in the Maiden City, the Late Night Jazz Club is staging jam sessions hosted by the Paul McIntyre house band.

These will take place on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30 from 11:30pm until late in the Balcony Room in St Columb’s Hall.

The evenings recall the city’s jazz heritage and a time when musicians, such as Gay McIntyre and Tommy McMenamin, performed at venues such as Union Hall in Shipquay Place, the Britannia Hall and the Memorial Hall.

Musicians during a jamming session at last year's festival

Head of culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said she was thrilled to add the St Columb’s Hall Jazz Festival Club to the programme this year and encouraged professional jazz musicians to get involved.

“We’re really delighted to add something fresh and new to this year’s programme. The festival continues to grow and get better every year and it’s great to be able to bring that personal and interactive vibe into the list of events. Professional musicians are welcome to come along to the jam sessions with the house band and be a part of something really special.

“Jazz music is all about improvisation and it will be exciting to see who gets involved and what fabulous music is created.”

The 22nd City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival will take place April 27 - May 1, 2023.

It hopes to welcome thousands of revellers over the Bank Holiday Weekend, as well as artists and performers from all over the world.