Classical sounds live on stage at the Market Place Theatre Armagh

Join Ulster Touring Opera on Wednesday February 16 for ‘A Night At The Opera’. BBC Radio Ulster Classical Connections presenter John Toal, hosts a stellar quartet of singers, including award-winning mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin and rising star Amy Ní Fhearraigh, performing a programme of much-loved opera arias, duets and ensembles. Renowned pianist Ruth McGinley will perform music by opera’s greatest composers including Mozart, Puccini, Rossini and Verdi. Tickets are priced £17.50 and £15 (concession).

Belfast-born Michael McHale has established himself as one of Ireland’s leading pianists and has developed a busy international career as a solo recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician. He returns to The Market Place on Thursday February 17, with a programme which will include Beethoven’s Sonata no.8 in C minor op.13 ‘Pathetique’ and Sonata no.14 in C# minor op.27 no.2 ‘Moonlight’, Linda Buckley’s Solas na Géalai. Tickets for this performance are priced £15 and £12.50 (concession).