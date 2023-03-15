New research has ranked all 27 tracks from King Charles’s official Coronation Spotify playlist with The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ taking top spot.

The research, undertaken by the UK’s largest online party products retailer Party Delights saw each song given an aggregate score based on several metrics.

These comprised of Spotify streams, YouTube views on the official video, peak Google Search volume in February 2023 and highest position in the UK singles charts.

CIRCA 1964: Rock and roll band Beatles pose for a portrait in circa 1964. (L-R) Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, George Harrison. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Fab Four’s classic hit ‘Come Together’ from their iconic 1969 Abbey Road album placed at number one with over 582 million streams on Spotify, 111 million YouTube views and 99 per cent search volume of Google Trends - the highest of any track by some distance.

‘Mr Blue Sky’ by The Electric Light Orchestra was a close second, boasting nearly 200 million more Spotify streams and a higher peak chart position than Come Together, but was let down by lower search volume and fewer official video views on YouTube.

Coldplay’s ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ rounded off the top three, boasting the largest number of Spotify streams and YouTube views of any other track on the list.

Interestingly, though, even with over one billion streams on Spotify, the track is not even the band's most listened to song on the platform with the likes of ‘Yellow’ and ‘The Scientist’ surpassing that number.

Harry Styles ‘Treat People With Kindness’ and The Kinks' classic ‘Waterloo Sunset’ completed the top five with the former peaking at number one in the UK charts but being slightly let down by low search volume figures.

The latter, on the other hand, boasted a 75 per cent search volume on Google Trends, but only reached number nine in the charts and had relatively low YouTube views compared to the majority of the list with 13 million.

At the other end of the spectrum, Emeli Sande’s 2017 single ‘Starlight’ had zero search volume, the lowest number of official video views and failed to chart in the UK.

Similarly, The Pet Shop Boys' ‘All Over the World’ ranked just above ‘Starlight’, also failing to chart and having no search volume.

The late David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ was a shock entry at third from bottom, with the 1980s also having no search volume.

It did, however, manage to chart in the UK but at a lowly 27, so despite having strong streaming and video viewing figures, the track only ranks in 25th place.

Party Delights creative manager, Sarah Allsop, said: “With the Coronation fast approaching, what better way to get into the spirit of what will be an historic occasion than listening to the official playlist.

“Even though there is a wide variety of artists and genres included, it’s no surprise to see The Beatles come out on top in our rankings, especially with such an iconic track.

“Music will play such an important part in everyone’s celebrations on May 6, so be sure to have this playlist ready to go however you plan to mark the occasion.”