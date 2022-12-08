News you can trust since 1737
Comedian Andrew Maxwell brings headline show to Belfast

The standup will perform his Krakatoa show on April 30, 2023 at the Limelight

By Joanne Savage
Irish comedian Andrew Maxwell will perform his Krakatoa show at Belfast’s Limelight on Sunday April 30 at Belfast’s Limelight, with tickets on sale from Friday (December 9) at 10am from ticketmaster.ie.

He's the winner of the Time Out Award for Best Live Comic, Chortle's Best Live Comedian and Channel 4's King Of Comedy – so Maxwell has some serious comedian chops.

The star has featured on (deep breath) Live at the Apollo, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week and was the winner of Celebrity Mastermind. Maxwell is also the voice of MTV's ever popular Ex On The Beach.Throughout his career, Andrew has enjoyed many sell-out seasons at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, most recently in 2022 with Krakatoa, which was met with critical acclaim - and which he fill tour throughout April.Krakatoa is a genius metaphor for everything going on in the world right now, and as terrible as it is, thank God for Andrew Maxwell. Herald have lauded his show as a “master-class in mirth. Sublime timing, relaxed delivery style, killer punch-lines: the holy trinity of stand-up are all present and correct. Go see a craftsman at work”; while Edinburgh Festival Magazine have said Maxwell is “top of his game. Thoroughly entertaining and full of intelligence and passion”.

Comic Andrew Maxwell to perform his Krakatoa set at Belfast's Limelight on April 30, 2023
    The European also described him as a consummate performer, still “streets ahead of many of his contemporaries and as such, is always a must-see.”

    Maxwell also hosts his own weekly late-night comedy gig Fullmooners.

