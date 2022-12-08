The star has featured on (deep breath) Live at the Apollo, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Have I Got News For You, QI, Mock the Week and was the winner of Celebrity Mastermind. Maxwell is also the voice of MTV's ever popular Ex On The Beach.Throughout his career, Andrew has enjoyed many sell-out seasons at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, most recently in 2022 with Krakatoa, which was met with critical acclaim - and which he fill tour throughout April.Krakatoa is a genius metaphor for everything going on in the world right now, and as terrible as it is, thank God for Andrew Maxwell. Herald have lauded his show as a “master-class in mirth. Sublime timing, relaxed delivery style, killer punch-lines: the holy trinity of stand-up are all present and correct. Go see a craftsman at work”; while Edinburgh Festival Magazine have said Maxwell is “top of his game. Thoroughly entertaining and full of intelligence and passion”.