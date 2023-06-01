News you can trust since 1737
Comedian Colin Geddis to bring his 'Overkill' show to Belfast's SSE Arena on September 30

Tickets on sale from June 2 at 10am from Ticketmaster.ie
By Joanne Savage
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:43 BST

Colin Geddis is perhaps one of the most in demand comedians in Ireland, with regular headlines shows across the UK under his belt and many sold-out performances at the Limelight, the Ulster Hall and five former sell-out shows at the SSE to which he will now return.

Colin began his career with online sketches for YouTube, with his infamous “Barry The Blender Henderson” character earning him over 15,000,000 views.

Geddis is also the host of “The General Banter Podcast” which has gained millions of downloads across the globe, which has subsequently led to several large live podcast performances.

Popular NI stand-up Colin Geddis is set to perform his 'Overkill' show at Belfast's SSE Arena having already previously sold out the venue on several other previous occasionsPopular NI stand-up Colin Geddis is set to perform his 'Overkill' show at Belfast's SSE Arena having already previously sold out the venue on several other previous occasions
    He an also be found at the very popular Lavery’s Comedy Club in Belfast, a club night which he runs and books.

    Hot Press call Colin a ‘leading light of NI stand-up’ while BBC Radio Ulster go yet further to declare him ‘arguably the best comedian on the island’ and ThreeWeeks Edinburgh call Geddis ‘sidesplittingly inappropriate’.

