Colin Geddis is perhaps one of the most in demand comedians in Ireland, with regular headlines shows across the UK under his belt and many sold-out performances at the Limelight, the Ulster Hall and five former sell-out shows at the SSE to which he will now return.

Colin began his career with online sketches for YouTube, with his infamous “Barry The Blender Henderson” character earning him over 15,000,000 views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geddis is also the host of “The General Banter Podcast” which has gained millions of downloads across the globe, which has subsequently led to several large live podcast performances.

Popular NI stand-up Colin Geddis is set to perform his 'Overkill' show at Belfast's SSE Arena having already previously sold out the venue on several other previous occasions

Most Popular

He an also be found at the very popular Lavery’s Comedy Club in Belfast, a club night which he runs and books.