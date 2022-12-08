Multi-award-winning comedian, Paddy Raff , is planning something special – a unique family-friendly live comedy show featuring his own brand of arena-filling stand-up material and appearances from two of the best loved characters from his hit BBC NI TV series The Paddy Raff Show – Nigel and, the first ever live appearance from Granny Raff.

Enjoy a show packed with belly laughs for the whole family, that blends both classic and brand new stand-up, musical comedy and storytelling suitable for all ages all in a venue where your kids are so close to their favourite TV characters they could hit them with their popcorn (please don’t let your kids chuck popcorn though, thanks – Paddy). Tickets for the family-friendly show are now on sale via themaclive.com.