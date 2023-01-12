News you can trust since 1737
Comedians' charity boxing event

Proceeds from February 11 event will go to PIPS charity

By Joanne Savage
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 9:20am

You’ve come to see them tell jokes. Now come and see them face-off, albeit without any punch-ups.

Local comedians will battle it out in a night of amateur boxing for charity on February 11 at Belfast’s Ulster Hall with all proceeds going to PIPS, Suicide Prevention in Northern Ireland.

Paddy McDonnell, Micky Bartlett, Shane Todd, Mark McCarney, Ronan Boyle, Johnny Bow, Mickey Bartlett, Mark McCarney, Sean Hegarty, Pete Giffen, Sara Jade Davison, Heather Anderson, James McKegney, Ian Thompson, Sean McAleevy, Darren Matthews, Rachel McPeake, Claire Corrigan, Ciaran Bartlett, Aaron McCann, Tommy McCarthy, William Thompson, Jordan Robinson, Dave Elliot and Conor Keys have all signed up to take part.

Who will come out on top as comedians enter the boxing ring to raise funds for suicide prevention charity?
    Visit www.ulsterhall.co.uk. For more information on the work done by PIPS visit www.pipscharity.com.

    Link for donations: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/valentinesdaymassacrebelfast.

    Who will emerge victorious? Will it be one of Northern Ireland’s top standups – Shane Todd, Micket Bartlett, Sean Hegarty?

    All will be revealed on the night.

