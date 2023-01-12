Comedians' charity boxing event
Proceeds from February 11 event will go to PIPS charity
You’ve come to see them tell jokes. Now come and see them face-off, albeit without any punch-ups.
Local comedians will battle it out in a night of amateur boxing for charity on February 11 at Belfast’s Ulster Hall with all proceeds going to PIPS, Suicide Prevention in Northern Ireland.
Paddy McDonnell, Micky Bartlett, Shane Todd, Mark McCarney, Ronan Boyle, Johnny Bow, Mickey Bartlett, Mark McCarney, Sean Hegarty, Pete Giffen, Sara Jade Davison, Heather Anderson, James McKegney, Ian Thompson, Sean McAleevy, Darren Matthews, Rachel McPeake, Claire Corrigan, Ciaran Bartlett, Aaron McCann, Tommy McCarthy, William Thompson, Jordan Robinson, Dave Elliot and Conor Keys have all signed up to take part.
Visit www.ulsterhall.co.uk. For more information on the work done by PIPS visit www.pipscharity.com.
Link for donations: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/valentinesdaymassacrebelfast.
Who will emerge victorious? Will it be one of Northern Ireland’s top standups – Shane Todd, Micket Bartlett, Sean Hegarty?
All will be revealed on the night.